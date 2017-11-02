Share this:

Buhari Writes NASS; To Present 2018 Budget Next Tuesday

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, disclosed plans to present the country’s 2018 Budget to the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 7.

This was conveyed in a letter which was read on the floor of the Senate at plenary .

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on October 26 approved a draft budget for the country’s 2018 fiscal year.

Minister of Budget Udoma Udo Udoma had however, refused to disclose details of the draft budget, but noted that the Executive will liaise with the National Assembly to determine when the president will submit the draft estimates for the consideration of the two chambers.