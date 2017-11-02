Oliseh Voted Best Coach Award In Netherlands

Share this:

Sunday Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard coach, has been voted the best coach in the first half of the Dutch second division this season. The award was announced by the club via its Twitter handle.

The former Super Eagles coach had helped Fortuna avoid relegation when he took over last season. He led the team to a record eight consecutive home wins and recorded his highest away win as his charges defeated Telstar by 6-0 in September.

Oliseh was also in charge when the club qualified for the third round of the Dutch Cup, their first time in 18 years. His team are currently third in the second division and could be on course for promotion next season. (NewsbreakNG).