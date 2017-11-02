Revealed: How Jide’s Death Was Hidden From Tinubu After His Collapse On Tuesday

Share this:

Facts have emerged on how the death of Jide, the eldest son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was hidden from his father who was in a meeting at the Federal Capital, Abuja.

Reports emanated from some sections of the media that the late lawyer collapsed at about 9pm on Tuesday, 31 October, and died from what was suspected to be a heart attack.

A family source reportedly told journalists that the young man’s demise was hidden from his father because of the sensitive nature of the demise and the grief.

According to the family source who pleaded anonymity: “However, after the incident, close family members rushed him down to a hospital on Lagos Island where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Global Village Extra is presently making efforts to contact family members and friends to know when the APC Leader’s late son will be laid to rest.