Amadi To Spent Two-Years In Jail For Smuggles Indian Hemp Into Prison

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 24-year-old Patrick Amadi to two years in prison for smuggling Indian hemp into Kirikiri Prison.

Amadi was charged by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLA) on one-count of drug trafficking and was sentenced by Justice Ayotunde Faji after he pleaded guilty and begged the court to temper justice with mercy, promising not to engage in crime again.

Justice Faji said the prison term should begin from the date of his arrest and admonished him to use the jail period to become a better person.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr. Jeremiah Aernan, told the court that the accused was arrested on June 18 at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos with 200 grammes of the narcotics.

Aernan said Amadi was caught with the substance hidden in his sandals, which he planned to hand over to his brother who was serving a jail term in Kirikiri.

“The offence contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of NDLEA Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation 2004,” Aernan added.