Ambode Ejects Lagos Lawmaker Funmi Tejuosho From GRA Ikeja Residence …Holds 11 Yrs Old Child, 3 Others Hostage

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) –Four members of the family of Honourable Fumilayo Tejuosho, a member of the Lagos House of Assembly, including an 11 (eleven) year old child are at present at the mercy of the security operatives in Lagos who have held them hostage against their wish for more than 7(seven) hours surprisingly at their 3Sasegbon Road,GRA Ikeja home. The house of the honourable who is out of the country on official duties was stormed by the police who were more than 20 in number this morning around 11 am on the orders of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode demanding that they have orders lock the property. One of the relations of the Tujuoshos who accosted the police officers demanded if there was any court order to that effect, since the matter concerning the building is still before a court, but the obstinate police officers who were looking every inch dangerous, shove the demand aside and put a big padlock on the gate with the occupants still right inside the building. In what has been tagged as pure impunity, the police since that morning have decided to make the gate of the residence of the Tejuoshos their abode, at least for now. The problem concerning the said was believed to be because of of Hon. Funmi Trjuosho’s closeness to the National Legal Adviser of the party APC, Dr. Muiz Banire who is perceived as an enemy. Till filling this report by 6pm, the occupants are still imprisoned against their wish in the house.

