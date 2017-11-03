Share this:

Gunmen Kill Kogi Labour Union Leader

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Unknown gunmen on Wednesday murdered the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union of Secondary School, Science and Technology Education Board (STEB) branch, Kogi State, Mallam Abdulmumini Yakubu.

The late Yakubu, who is also a community leader was killed at Ozuwaya, in Okene Local Government Area, alongside one Mallam Ibrahim Otaru while performing ablution.

According to eyewitnesses, the heavily armed men numbering about five came in a Toyota Sienna vehicle and opened fire on their victims.

“The shots had left everyone scampering for safety even as the unidentified gunmen made sure that Yakubu was dead before they zoomed off,

“Mallam Abdulmumin Yakubu was killed at Ozuwaya in front of his house by unknown gunmen. He was shot on the head together with one other person.

“It’s a shame that our society has turned into blood society… by taking innocent lives, whether for personal, worldly or whichever reasons,”the eye witness said.

As a result,the organised labour in the state on Thursday suspended ongoing negotiation with government.

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Onuh Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Ranti Matthew Ojo stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja.

According to the organised labour, the murder of the unionist was a confirmation of the fear that the lives of the labour leaders in the state are daily threatened, because of their agitations for better welfare package for civil servants in the state.

“The labour leaders will only return to negotiating table as soon as there is full assurance of their safety and that of the members of their families,” the union said.

They condemned the murder of the union leader and urged Kogi State Police Command and the Kogi State government to urgently unravel his killers, saying the organised labour in the state will fight on to ensure that his death would not go the way of many unresolved murder cases in Kogi State