Share this:

House Of Reps Give Condition For Jibrin’s Return

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, GVE – The House of Representatives, Nigeria on Thursday handed down condition for the return suspended member, Abdulmumini Jibrin (Kano-APC).

It demanded that he tender an unreserved written apology before he can return to the House.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (Adamawa-APC) stated this at a briefing in Abuja.

Jibrin was suspended in Sept. 2016, for 180 legislative days over the budget padding scandal.

One of the conditions for his return was a written apology to the House but Jibrin had declined calls for him to apologise.

Ends