‘I Wish I Could Bring My Son Back’- Tinubu Breaks Silence On Son’s Death

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – I wish I could bring my son back’, former Lagos State governor and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) party chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday said.

Asiwaju Tinubu’s first son, Kazeem Olajide Tinubu had reportedly collapsed at about 9pm on Tuesday, 31 October, and died from suspected heart attack.

The former governor in a statement he issued on Friday, described late Jide as one who is intelligent with a vibrant personality.

Read full statement below;

Statement by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Passing on of Son Kazeem Olajide Babajide (Oct.12, 1980-Oct.31st 2017)

We want to express our thanks and deep appreciation to all who have demonstrated their sympathy and expressed their condolences over the loss of our eldest son, Jide. I want to especially thank President Muhammadu Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo, the state Governors, distinguished Senators particularly Senate President Bukola Saraki, members of the House of Representatives, APC leaders and members and indeed all Nigerians. I thank the traditional rulers for their display of support.

My son was a highly intelligent person with a vibrant personality and a zest for life. He followed his own course and made his own way on his own terms. Those who knew him could not help but like him. Yet, he was taken away by cardiac arrest when it seemed he had so much life to still live. This is a reminder that we must live each day to its best as none of us know when our last day shall be. Mortality comes upon us all. We have no choice in that but we do have a choice whether we shall be good or bad, just or unjust. Let us all strive toward the best in ourselves.

Jide lived for so long in London and there he has left behind a darling wife and three precious boys. My wife Remi and I have gone to London to be with them at this painful time to support and help them. Please excuse our absence from Lagos for a while but it is essential that we are with them. Prayers are being offered and will continue to be offered for the repose of his soul. I have suffered a grave loss that no parent would like to bear. As a father, I must spend time putting my arms around the family he has left behind.

We must seek a lesson in every loss. Your reaction to my son’s passing has taught me that we can be a people of profound love and humanity when we want to be. People of every tribe, region, faith and every political affiliation have expressed their sympathy and extended to me the embrace of a brother or sister. Even those who don’t agree with me politically have shown strong support and care indistinguishable from that of my associates. This says so much about the innate goodness in all of us. For no matter what, we are not foes or enemies. We are all of one human stock, a single nation, one family.

I wish I could bring my son back but I cannot. However, what I can do is to be more caring and helpful to the living as I know this is what Jide would want to become of his passing. Let us all take a lesson from this and think a bit more about our fellow man, our neighbor, our fellow Nigeria. Let us live as we were meant to live with each other in greater peace, compassion and love. If only this can happen, I know my son will be happy.

Again, as we are away from Lagos, we thank you for the love you have shown and ask that you not only show it to us but to each other. Please continue to pray for him wherever you are.

Thank you and may God bless you all.