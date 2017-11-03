Share this:

Infrastructure Prerequisite To Affordable Housing Says FMBN

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), has urged State Governments to provide infrastructure to FMBN project sites in their States as this is vital to provision of affordable housing.

It also appealed for reduction in the delays associated with issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

Managing Director (MD) of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa spoke at the 2017 World Habitat Day in Abuja.

He disclosed that the bank is constantly devising strategies to reduce the cost of houses funded by it through introduction of simple building models that are demand driven, cheap and expandable.

Other strategies adopted by the Bank according to him, include the introduction of the new rent-to –own mortgage housing arrangement.

This, he said, allows NHF contributors to own houses through payment of monthly rent which excludes payment of personal equity as against what is obtained under the conventional NHF loan.

He further stated that the low interest rate of 6% and tenor up to 30 years of FMBN loans make it the cheapest and lowest in the country.

The Bank he said has also given waiver on personal equity for funded estates priced N5.0 Million and below.

Consequently, he noted that the bank is presently seeking for Ministerial approval for downward review of personal equity of houses above N5.0 Million and N10.0 Million from the current 20% and 30% to 10% and 20% respectively.