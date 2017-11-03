Share this:

NDA Cancels Ceasefire With Nigerian Gov’t

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Niger Delta Avengers has cancelled its ceasefire agreement with the Nigerian Government for alleged insincerity on the part of the government.

This is coming over a year after it announced an end to attacks on oil installations and facilities in the region.

Spokesperson of the militant group Murdoch Agbinibo made the announcement in a statement published on the group’s website on Friday.

The group accused the Federal Government of working with a fraudulent group known as Reformed Niger Delta Avengers which is bent on helping the government to jeopardise the “sincere efforts of the Niger Delta people” to achieve economic, social and political freedom.

It accused the government of being insincere in its efforts to address issues in the Niger Delta and blamed the elders for urging them to adopt a peaceful approach to drawing attention to the needs of people in the region.

“To the elders of the Niger Delta, PANDEF, we warned you against the antics of the Nigerian Government yet you requested a chance to broker a new vision for our people; we told you and the rest of the world that the Nigerian Government is only interested in our oil wells and not our wellbeing yet you told us the signs are different this time around

“Instead of allowing us to continue our quest to bring the Nigerian economy to our targeted zero daily production, which recorded huge success; you threatened us with Tompolo to stop the struggle; out of respect for elders and not to the threat of Tompolo we adhered the call and halted our strike actions hoping you (PANDEF) would keep your own side of the bargain,” the statement reads.