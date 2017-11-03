PDP National Chairmanship: Gbenga Daniel Commences Nationwide Tour, To Visit Sultan Of Sokoto

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) — A frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, popularly called OGD, will commence a nationwide campaign for the position on Thursday 2nd November 2017.

Informing the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi through a letter dated 31st October, 2017, OGD said that he would be going on the tour ahead of the National Convention of the party slated for 9th December, 2017.

According to him, “The purpose of the tour is to sensitize the people about the efficacy of our party while also meeting the delegates and leaders of our Party Nationwide.

“The tour will commence in Sokoto where we will pay a courtesy call on the Sultan and seize the opportunity to celebrate with him on the 11th anniversary of his coronation.”

After the visit to Sokoto, the campaign train of OGD would move to Gusau in Zamfara State in the morning of Friday, 3rd November and proceed to Katsina in Katsina State in the afternoon of the same day.

Daniel, whom many have applauded for his ambition, would touch down in Kano, Kano State for the campaign in the afternoon of 4th November before berthing in Dutse in Jigawa State in the evening of the same day.

The jewel city of Gombe in Gombe State would play host to the man acclaimed to be the choice of the people in the afternoon of 8th of November before he would touch down at Yola in Adamawa State in the evening of the same day.

The time table of the tour made available by the OGD Campaign Organisation, further revealed that Jalingo in Taraba State would be his port of call on November 9th, while he would be campaigning in Lokoja, Kogi State on 10th November.

The campaign time table added that OGD would travel to Minna, Niger State and Kaduna in Kaduna State on November 11, while he would be campaigning in Bauchi, Bauchi State and Jos in Plateau State on 13th November.

OGD, who ruled Ogun State for eight years from 2003 to 2015 with enviable achievements, would move his campaign train to Makurdi in Benue State and Lafia in Nassarawa State on the 14th of November, while he would travel to Maiduguri in Borno State and Damaturu Yobe State on 16th November to meet with the party’s faithfuls on why he should be their next National Chairman.

The campaign tour continues on 17th November in Birni Kebbi, Kebbi State before starting the Eastern tour on November 21 in Imo State. The train will then move to Umuahia in Abia State in the afternoon of the same day.

The tour would continue on 22nd of November in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State in the morning before it would be rounded off in Enugu, Enugu State in the afternoon.

OGD would resume the tour in Awka, the capital of Anambra State in the morning of November 23 before moving to Asaba in Delta State in the afternoon of the same day.

The campaign train would visit the South-South State of Edo and campaign in Benin in the morning of November 24 before moving to Akure in Ondo State in the afternoon of the same day.

OGD would round off the campaign with a visit to the South West State of Ekiti in Ado Ekiti in the morning of 25th November before the campaign would hold in another South West State of Osun in Osogbo in the afternoon of the same day.

Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State would host the campaign team of the man of the people on 26th November before the team would proceed to Lagos, the centre of excellence on November 27, while Ilorin in Kwara State would be the base for the campaign of the versatile politician and engineer on the 29th of November.

The time table stated further that OGD and his campaign train would proceed to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State on November 30 before travelling to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State on December 1.

Calabar in Cross River State would play host to OGD and his team on 2nd December, while the campaign train of the cerebral politician would be rounded off in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, his home state with a mass rally on Sunday, December 3rd.

Speaking during his official declaration for the position in Abuja on Wednesday 18th October, OGD, had told the gathering, which comprises mainly politicians and journalists that his ultimate goal was to work towards the victory of the party in the 2019 general elections and in all other elections in between.

“To achieve this, I am prepared to work with all leaders of our party, various interest groups and individuals.

“In the last few weeks, I have gone round visiting many of our leaders and stakeholders. I believe that I have sufficiently interacted with many of our party leaders, elders and members to have identified various fault lines which needed closing up so that we can return to the ideals and vision of our founding fathers.

“One of my focus as the National Chairman is to bring back many of our party men who have left,” he had said.

On the state of the nation, OGD stated that most Nigerians today have come to recognise that the PDP midwifed democracy for Nigeria and that the country fared better under the political party.

“Regrettably, the people did not vote out our party for want of performance. We lost out because we miscalculated on certain aspects of our politics; outside the management of the nation’s economic resources.

“We failed to ask some critical questions needed for planning. For instance, when President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 as the candidate of the CPC got less than 5,000 votes in Abia State, we did not ask why?

“When in 2011, the 15 states that Muhammadu Buhari had the least votes came from Southern Nigeria, we did not ask why? When the trend repeated itself in 2015, who asked why?,” he had stated.

It will be recalled that OGD had visited the likes of Gen. TY Danjuma (rtd.), former head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), ex-governor of Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, and former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Other people that OGD has consulted on his ambition included a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema and former president Olusegun Obasanjo amongst several others.

Observers and watchers of events agreed that OGD has the potentials to lead the party to the Promised Land if elected as it’s National Chairman during its forthcoming National Convention in Abuja.