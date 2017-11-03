President Buhari Bows To Pressure, Set For Negotiation On New Minimum Wage

Share this:

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, yesterday said he had cleared nominations into the committee that would come up with a new minimum wage for workers with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ngige disclosed this after a meeting he had with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although he did not disclose the membership of the yet-to-be inaugurated committee, he said it was a tripartite panel, including representatives of the Federal and state governments, as well as the private sector.

According to him, all stakeholders had sent in their nomination, saying efforts are ongoing to arrive at a date for the committee’s inauguration.

The minister said, “The old (minimum wage) law expired last year August and we are now in the process of empaneling a new national minimum wage committee.

“I have cleared the appointments with the President and as soon as the labour people come back from the Labour Governing Board meeting in Geneva, we will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal, states and the private sector: NECA, MAN, NACCIMA, SMEs.

“The NLC, TUC and their affiliates have done their nominations. What we are now trying to finetune is the date for inauguration.”

Ngige when asked about the feasibility of the 65,000 minimum wage being demanded for by workers, said the committee would decide on that.