President Buhari Orders Overseas Treatment For Ailing Alex Ekwueme

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

Reports had been rife that the vice president of the second Republic had started responding to treatment and that his condition had stabilized, but the recent development may have proven otherwise.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the president on Media, the approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice-President.

The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.