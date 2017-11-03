Share this:

SAD: Read How Kwara State Worker Committed Suicide Over Unpaid Salaries

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Mr. Biodun Bashir, a staff of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in Kwara State at Oyun Local Government, has reportedly hung himself to death over failure of Kwara State Government to pay workers salaries.

The staff, Mr Biodun Bashir a.k.a. ‘Legal’, who is a driver working under UBE, was said to have committed suicide by hanging on Saturday, 28 October, 2017.

According to those familiar with the incident, Mr. Biodun, like other workers, have been living under severe hardship for many years without any hope of improvement.

While the state government owes workers several months’ salaries, they continue to claim they do not owe on media, a false propaganda that continue to cause depression to many workers. This is so because, the denial of government implies that they do not intend to pay what they owe workers.

This latest tragedy is a new low for Kwara state government, whose most senior workers in level 15 earn less than N90, 000 per month.