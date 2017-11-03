We Are Deploying 21,000 Policemen For Anambra Election – IGP

Share this:

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said about 21,000 policemen would be deployed for the governorship elections coming up in Anambra State on November 18.

Adding that water boats and helicopters would also be used to take care of waterways and aerial surveillance.

IGP disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he met with Buhari to discuss the security situation in the country, especially the preparation for the November 18 election in Anambra.

In his words, “Obviously I am here to discuss with the commander -in-chief on the security challenges we are having and how we will face these security challenges adequately,”

“The security challenges are obvious. You know we are having elections in Anambra state and we are having challenges in various part of the country especially some of these issues of kidnapping and these are things I discussed with the president and the measures taken to address it squarely.

“For the Anambra election, obviously we are deploying a lot of police officers, about 21,000 police officers to be able to provide adequate security.

“We are deploying our water boats to take care of the waterways, we are deploying our helicopters to take care of the aerial surveillance and we are deploying our conventional policemen and special police units to take care of situations on ground and by the grace of God we are going to have a successful and peaceful elections in Anambra state.” He added

Idris said his men were on top of the situation as far as safety on Kaduna-Abuja highway is concerned.

He added that with the death penalty approved for kidnappers by the National Assembly, cases of kidnapping would soon reduce drastically.