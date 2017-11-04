Explosion Rocks Enugu Local Council Election

Share this:

Timothy Agboola, LAGOS, Nigeria. (GVE) — An explosion, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, rocked Enugu as the local government election was about to kick off.

The explosion injured two persons and destroyed properties

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the Coal Camp area of Enugu, Ogbette West Ward 6 on Brodrick, by the entrance of a road that led to a polling station located at Broderick Primary School.

An eyewitnesses, who gave an account of the incident, said the explosion was triggered by materials suspected to be components of an improvised explosive device.

However, the Enugu State Police Command who confirm the incident said the police has in custody, three persons in connection with the explosion.

Police Spokeperson, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said that there was no cause for alarm.

“The police has commenced investigations to find out what actually happened. It was a minor explosion at a workshop near the entrance of a polling station at Coal Camp axis.

“The cause of the explosion is being investigated by operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department. There is no cause for alarm,”

“The polling station close to the scene is still having voters patiently waiting to exercise their franchise. “It is just a coincidence happening on the day of election.

Amaraizu added that the incident was not connected to the local council elections in Enugu.

Meanwhile, voters trooped out in their numbers across the local government areas early today but were disappointed as materials were yet to arrive as at press time.

Reacting to this, Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Chief Mike Ajogwu said the process was delayed because election results were not despatched with the materials.

“They were looking for the results sheets before taking part, and they are very right. We have sent out the result sheets,” Ajogwu said.