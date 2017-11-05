I Will Demystify Office Of The Governor In Anambra – Ojiba

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) –The candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in the Anambra State, Comrade Akunwata Ejoh Ojiba has said he was set to demystify the office of the Governor of a state when elected after the November 18 governorship poll in the state.

“As a governor, the ordinary people would have unfettered access to the governor’s office”, he said at a strategic campaign meeting with party stakeholders in Onitsha at the weekend.

“The reason some governors are not accessible by the ordinary people is because they are not ready to solve the people’s fundamental problems.

“While it is necessary to delegate power, you have to know the priority in terms of challenges facing the people to be able to solve them. And how can you know if you don’t have direct access to them?

“The essence of government is to meet the basic needs of the people. It is not for a show. “Because of the success recorded from our door-to-door campaign, the ordinary people have been calling me on phone and telling me of their major needs and we shall meet those needs by the grace of God when we get to the government house. “I will run a transparent government, such that anyone can enter the office of the governor and make his problem known or call on phone to make any complaint. “Why are you a governor if you can’t solve the problems facing the masses in your state?”, he queried. He said that one of the first steps he will take as a governor is to launch “Open Government House” policy, with the aim of easing access to the office of the g