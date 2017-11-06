Share this:

26 Female Nigerians Die At Mediterranean Sea

****Bodies Refrigerated In Spanish Warship

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Twenty-six female Nigerians, between ages 14-18 have reportedly died while crossing the Mediterranean sea.

Italian prosecutors are currently investigating their death on suspicion that they may have been sexually abused and murdered as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean.

Twenty-three of the Nigerians were said to have been on a rubber boat with 64 other migrants prior to their deaths.

The women’s bodies are being kept in a refrigerated section of a Spanish warship Cantabria, at the sea which is also carrying hundreds of other migrants, including other Nigerian survivors.

Among them were 90 women eight of them pregnant and 52 children.

According to L’Abbraccio, an Italian aid group, the People-smuggling gangs charge each migrant about $6,000 (£4,578) to get to Italy, $4,000 of which is for the trans-Saharan journey to Libya,

Report from an Italian medium, La Repubblica, said a total of 375 migrants who were rescued from the sea and currently in the warship are sub-Saharan Africans from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, the Gambia and Sudan.