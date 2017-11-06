Share this:

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Abduct Mother Of Labour Party’s National Chairman

Timothy Adegbola – Lagos, Nigeria (GVE) The mother of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr. Mike Omotosho, has been abducted.

71-year-old Elizabeth Omotosho was said to have been abducted by four gunmen at her family house situated in Ilorin, Kwara State, between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday, 5 November.

Mike, who confirmed the kidnap, said the Police headquarters in Abuja and Kwara State have been contacted on the abduction of his mother.

He appealed to members of the public with useful information that will lead to the rescue of his mother to contact the law enforcement agencies.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, who also confirmed the abduction, said the State Police command has started the process of her rescue, while it has also launched an investigation into the matter.

He, however advised the residents of the state not to panic, adding that there is no cause for alarm.