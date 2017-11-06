Share this:

Clark Begs NDA, Says Dialogue With FG Ongoing

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Ijaw Elder Statesman Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark has appealed to the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to maintain peace as dialogue with the Federal Government continues.

This is coming on the heels of a recent threat by the militants to resume attacks on oil installations in the region.

Clark made the appeal when a delegation of the Federal Government led by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd) visited him in his Abuja home on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the Head, Media, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Owei Lakemfa, he said that a major grouse of the Avengers was the disruption of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) meeting in Port Harcourt.

He announced that the PANDEF which he leads, will be meeting in Warri soon.

He noted efforts of the Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme General Boroh In ensuring that the Federal Government adequately funds the Amnesty Programme and release all its budgeted funds.

” We are appealing to the Niger Delta Avengers not to resume hostilities. They are our children and they mandated us to negotiate with the Federal Government on their behalf.

“They have to be patient and give us time to do so successfully. Any resumption of hostilities will not be in the interest of our people. This is not the time to resume hostilities. It is true that the Federal Government has not been quite serious about the negotiations, but we are asking the Niger Delta Avengers to maintain the peace. We have pleaded with them and we are sending a delegation to meet with them”

General Boroh had earlier explained to Chief Clark that the disruption of the PANDEF meeting was due to communication gap and assured that the Federal Government has a lot of respect for PANDEF which it regards as a major partner in the resolution of the Niger Delta challenge, the maintenance of peace and development in the Region.