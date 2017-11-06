Share this:

No One Should Blame Ojukwu For Biafra – Iwuanyanwu

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria GVE – Business mogul and a Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) chieftain Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu has stated that the late military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu should never be blamed for Biafra.

He said the late military governor only agitated for restructuring.

Iwuanyanwu made the clarification at the weekend during his 75th birthday anniversary, held in Abuja.

According to him, Ojukwu’s visit to Aburi was also seek for restructuring under one Nigeria which he said was refused.

He noted that the war was forced on Ojukwu by the then military government of General Yakubu Gowon (retd), which refused to keep to the accord signed at the Aburi Conference in Ghana in1967.

“I want to keep the record straight, not for today but for the upcoming youths because I don’t know how long more I have to live. Ojukwu never supported secession he was my boss during the war, I was a soldier under him, people misunderstand him, Ojukwu was never for secession; the war was forced on him.

“If you remember, what Ojukwu was asking for was restructuring; when he went to Aburi for the conference, he was asking for a restructuring under one Nigeria and that was refused, and the military government that imposed it on him caused the war.”

Also, he said that the 1966 coup was not plotted by the Igbos adding that rather it failed as a result of the igbos.

His words:”That coup of 1966 had nothing to do with Igbo, the coup leaders were patriotic Nigerians who were not happy that a great leader like Awolowo was in prison; the plan was to bring Awolowo out from prison, but people turned it as if Igbo wanted to take power,” he stated.