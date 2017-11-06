Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Special Investigation Panel

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property. Obono-Obla is the president’s adviser on prosecution.

Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, wrote Obono-Obla to intimate him of his suspension in a memo dated November 1. However, the memo was leaked to the press on Sunday.

Malami, in the letter, said recent actions by Obono-Obla contradicts the enabling act establishing the panel, adding that the panel’s activities contravened established administrative procedures and protocols in the nation’s civil service structure.

He also wrote: “While you (Obono-Obla) are to await further instructions in respect of the Panel’s mandate, you are hereby directed to promptly provide a detailed up-to-date report on the activities of the Panel to the undersigned for onward transmission to the Vice President.

“Furthermore, you are required to henceforth seek clearance from the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before granting any media interview or making press releases on official matters.

“While appealing for immediate and strict compliance with the contents of this letter, please, accept the assurances of my warm regards and best wishes,” the AGF said.