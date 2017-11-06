Share this:

PDP Sweeps Enugu Council Election

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU (GVE) — The Chairman, Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Mike Ajogwu has announced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the November 4 Local Government Council election, in Enugu State.

PDP is said to have won all the positions contested in the just concluded election, thereby standing out as the winner.

Dr. Ajogwu made the announcement at the commission’s secretariat in Enugu on Sunday , as he declared PDP candidates winners of the chairmanship positions in all the 17 local government areas and wards in the state.

According to Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), there are 260 wards in Enugu State, but PDP only conquered in 258 wards leaving out Obioma and Eke wards in Udi Local Governmnet, where voting did not take place.

He added that the Eke Ward is the home town of some strong members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the State, which includes Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, and foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Godfrey Onyeama.

APC however, rejected the results announced by ENSIEC, and described it as a sham.

The Enugu State Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, in reaction said, the ENSIEC pronounced PDP winners just to satisfy his ‘paymaster’.

He said, “Like I predicted yesterday, the ENSIEC chairman, Dr. Mike Ajogwu, has rubbished himself with this sham he put together in the name of election just to satisfy his paymasters, the PDP.

“It is quite unfortunate that there was widespread of violence and blood berth in Enugu as a result of the election just simply because ENSIEC wants to please the PDP.

“There was no result sheets in all the polling units, yet Dr. Ajogwu called what he did election.”