Troops To Receive Two Months Outstanding Allowance, Says Buratai

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE – Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno, Maiduguri State capital will receive their two months outstanding operational allowances this week, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday assured.

This was disclosed in a statement by the army’s spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman.

He explained that the Defence Ministry had released funds for the payment of the troops’ outstanding logistics and operational allowances for the third quarter of 2017.

While commending efforts of the troops so far in the war against insurgency in the North-East, he said the troops efforts led to the “desired success in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other criminal activities.”

He also paid tribute to troops stationed outside the shores of the nation for their patriotism, patience and understanding and assured them of prompt payment of their allowances

He said the army high command under his leadership would remain “responsible, responsive and accountable to troops’ operational requirements.”

In view of this, he urged them to work hard to flush out the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists, including the cyber terrorists, wherever they were hibernating.