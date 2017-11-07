Share this:

2018 N8.6trillion Budget To Boost Economic Recovery Plan Says Buhari

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that the N8.612 trillion 2018 Appropriation bill will help boost the economy recovery plan.

He disclosed this to a joint session of the National Assembly while presenting the 2018 appropriation budget in Abuja.

In his explanations, he said the budget would consolidate on the achievements of previous budgets to aggressively steer the economy to the path of steady growth, with a benchmark of 45 dollars per barrel at an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar in 2018.

“With the economic recovery made so far, it is clear that we made the right decisions. And I urge you all to support the Federal Government’s policies towards economic recovery,” he said.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development and increase investments in agriculture to attain food security and reduce importation.

He stressed the need for public private partnership, to provide more infrastructure in the country adding that the Federal Government has been able to construct or rehabilitate about 776-kilometer roads in 2017.

He further disclosed that the construction of Abuja metroline had attained 98 per cent completion, adding that work had commenced on the Ajaokuta-Itakpe rail line which was abandoned for 17 years.

The project would be delivered in September 2018, he added.