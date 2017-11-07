SHOCKING: 500 Youths Renounce Cultism, Surrender Guns In Lagos

Share this:

500 Youths Renounce Cultism, Surrender Guns In Lagos

Timothy Adegbola – LAGOS, Nigeria (GVE) – No fewer than 500 members of various cults in Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State, told the state Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Monday that they had renounced their memberships.

They included cultists from Aiye, Eiye, Buccaneer, and KK fraternities, among others.

The youths, whose ages are between 17 and 35, surrendered their weapons, which included Ak-47 rifles, pump-action guns, cartridges, axes and cutlasses to the police.

The event was held at the secretariat of the Ijede Local Council Development Area of Lagos state.

Some of the ex-cult members present at the event shared their cult-related escapades, saying idleness was responsible for their involvement in violence.

A former cultist, Olarewaju Adetoye, who claimed to be the former head of Eiye confraternity, said: “I was the number one man of Eiye. Cultism started from power tussle over boundary issue but the crisis that followed was not what we bargained for.

“My appreciation goes to the local government chairman, Mr. Monsuru Giwa, who pioneered this move. We made up our minds to renounce our membership for long, but the logical way to follow, so as not to be arrested, was not visible.”

Another former cultist, Temitayo Ibarahim, aka T-Banny, said he belonged to the Eiye Confraternity. He said many lives had been lost to the activities of the gang.

Ibrahim, a National Diploma holder, said he and the others decided to quit cultism after being counseled by some community leaders.

“My advice to those who intend to join cults is to have a rethink. They can learn from us. Many persons have been killed. It was a miserable life. It was frustration of joblessness that led me to it. From our side, we lost about seven persons, including Saheed, Bigi, Rooney Boy. I pray to God to forgive us.

“We will shun cultism once the government provides jobs for us. If we have work, it will be difficult for us to come together and cause trouble. I am into aluminum work. I also have an ND certificate from the Lagos State Polytechnic,” he explained.

Adeyemi Animashaun, aka K-Blue, who also surrendered his weapons, said all the cult members in the community had resolved to let peace reign and promised not to go back into cultism.

He said: “We have stopped rivalry among ourselves and we are ready to work. I am a bricklayer. We are ready to assist the police to arrest anybody that foment trouble in the community.”

Azeez Gensi belong to KK cult, said he renounced the group for the fear of being killed and “for the safety of the community.”

The Lagos CP, Imohimi, said the renunciation would reduce crime in the community and commended Giwa for coming up with the initiative.

He said the “ex-cult members” would be profiled by the police and rehabilitated so they could become useful to themselves and the society.

According to him: “History is being made at Ijede. The community and the entire Lagos State are happy because we still have people who can sacrifice their time for the peace and safety of the community.

“When I was told that over 500 youths in Ijede would renounce cultism and would submit themselves for profiling and rehabilitation, I was very happy. Ijede is setting the pace for other communities.

“Ak-47 rifles, pump-action guns, axes and cutlasses, among other weapons, have been surrendered to the police. On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, the weapons will be taken to the Lagos State Police Command armoury.”

Imohimi, who presented an award to Giwa, urged community leaders to partner the police in the fight against drug abuse and other crime related cases.