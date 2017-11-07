Share this:

BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Adamawa Community

Timothy Adegbola – Lagos, Nigeria (GVE) – Suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram on Monday night launched an attack on Gulak, the headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

After a fierce battle that lasted several hours, Nigerian troops supported by hunters and vigilance group, pushed back invading Boko Haram terrorists as the residents fled for their lives.

One of the fleeing residents said the attack commenced at about 7:35 pm as the insurgents stormed the village and opened fire on residents.

The state governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla, in an interview on Tuesday morning confirmed that the attack has been repelled.

“Nigerian Army supported by local hunters have rolled back the invading terrorists in Gulak.

“Though the areas are under Chibok Brigade, but I do call for minute by minute report on what is happening over there. God is giving victory to our security and hunters.

“And as at about 4:00 a.m., normalcy was restored,” the governor said.

The Chairman of Madagali local government area, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf, who also confirmed the attack described it as a heavy one but was repelled.

He said: “It was a fierce battle and Nigerian troops and local hunters succeeded in repelling the attack.

“For now, I don’t know the exact casualty figure and no soldier or hunters reported to have been killed; except one woman that was hit by stray bullet.”

According to Yusuf, the attack came barely 24 hours after two male suicide bombers entered the home of a family in Tsilah village near Madagali and held a woman and her daughter hostage.

Thereafter, they detonated the explosives strapped to their bodies killing the woman and her baby in the process.

Also confirming the development, the administrative head of Nigerian hunters in Adamawa, Usman Wubkenson, said that, “Our men supporting Nigerian troops have repelled the attack.”

On the casualty figure, “I can’t tell the casualty details for now; many of the terrorists were killed.’’

Confirming the attack as well, one of the residents said: “Our gallant local vigilantes and hunters supporting Nigerian troops have repelled the attack.

“We slept on mountains and other hideouts; but as I am talking to you this morning, already fleeing residents have begun to return to our houses.

“I can’t give details of casualty but I know one woman was killed by strayed bullet.”

Neither the army nor the police have released any statement on the attack.