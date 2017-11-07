Share this:

BREAKING: Ex-Governor Idris Wada Lands In EFCC Over N500 Million Fraud Allegation

Timothy Adegbola – Lagos, Nigeria (GVE) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has detained the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada over allegations of fraudulent activities traced to his bank account.

The anti-graft agency, on Monday, traced N500m to the immediate past Governor of Kogi State account.

The money was said to be part of the N23bn allegedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, through the then Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, Senator Nenadi Usman.

Some ministers were also said to have benefited from the slush fund.

Details later…