Buhari Lists Achievements; Promises Better Outcome In 2018

****Says External Reserves Now $34bn

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, presented the 2018 appropriation budget before the National Assembly ( NASS).

Buhari who noted the achievements of his administration assured that year 2018 would provide better outcomes.

While addressing the NASS, the President stated that a total of N1.2 trillion was invested on capital projects through the 2016 budget.

He added that the administration has also spent time in identifying alternative means of funding capital projects in the 2017 budget.

“For example, the N100 billion Sukuk financing for construction of 25 roads across the country,” he cited.

He noted that contractors were being owed trillions of Naira by the immediate past administration adding that these has been offset by his administration.

“When this administration came into power, contractors were being owed trillions of Naira by the immediate past administration. In some, we have made payments while in others we are assessing the liabilities,” the President noted.

The President reminded that the whistle blowers initiative was still on course even as he condemned the non-remittance of revenue by state-owned entities.

He said: “I will also like to remind Nigerians that the whistle blower lines are still open.”

Buhari disclosed that as at October 30, 2017, Nigeria’s external reserves increased to $34 billion.

Consequently, he noted that challenges facing the country can only be tackled only with tailored Nigerian solutions.