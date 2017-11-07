Share this:

Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Death Of 26 Female Migrants

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the death of 26 female migrants at the Mediterranean sea.

She lamented the continuous trend of illegal migration of Nigerian youths through the Mediterranean or the desert, despite the dangers involved.

The Ikorodu-born former lawmaker disclosed that no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians who migrated illegally had been brought back to the country in the last six months.

In a bid to address the menace, she said plans to unveil a comprehensive policy document to curb illegal migration.

Dabiri-Erewa said this was discussed at a just concluded summit in Adis-Ababa.

According to her, the policy document is intended to discourage African youths from risking their lives on the perilous journey to Europe through the Mediterranean and the Sahara Desert.

She said this would be formally unveiled in July, 2018.

“Fatalities are increasing on the Mediterranean because the smugglers are using smaller boats.

“I just returned from a summit in Adis-Ababa where we are coming up with a comprehensive irregular migration document.

“By July next year, a formal document would be unveiled. I hope it would assist in checking the sad trends.

“The migrants are going over there to work, so there is a way it could be properly regularised.

“Unfortunately, the part of Europe they are migrating to is no longer interested in saving anyone; they are tired. We are appealing to our youths to stop illegal migration,” the one-time broadcaster with NTA, explained.