Fashola Tasks NERC On Speedy Regulation On Metering

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has tasked the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC) on speedy regulation on metering.

He said this would help fast track licensing of meter supplies.

Fashola gave the charge on Monday when the commission presented to him, the regulations on eligible customers at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “Much as we welcome this (Eligible Customer Regulation), I think the regulation that everybody is waiting for is the regulation on Meter. It will be a good thing if you can complete that before this month is over and let us see then how quickly that can stimulate licensing of meter suppliers.”

While speaking on the eligible customers’ regulation, guiding the Eligible Customer policy in the electricity sector the Minister described the Regulations as a step in furtherance of the Power Sector Recovery Programme.

He said: “This will assist the distribution end when it becomes implementable, the metering programme when the regulations come, when approved, the settlement of DisCo debts, MDA debts and solving the liquidity problem.”

He noted that the regulations were put together after public consultations with stakeholders in the power sector.

According to him such consultations were necessary as decisions taken thereafter would affect both members of the public, consumers and stakeholders in the sector.

To this end, he urged members of the public to always take seriously the consultations and Stakeholder notices being issued by the NERC.

“Members of the public must, therefore, understand that whether it is tariff setting, whether it is Eligible Customer declaration, NERC works, first by consultation, before it makes decisions so that all interests are carried as much as possible,

“I want to use this opportunity to say that whenever consultation notices, stakeholder notices are issued by NERC, members of the public should take them seriously,” the former Lagos State governor noted.

Describing the regulations as “an important rule”, he said: “It will help us to improve the capacity for electricity distribution to consumers who need them; consumers also who are willing to make investments in providing distribution assets in a way that it then helps them to recover their costs and so on and so forth.

“But I will like members of the public to know that the process of making these rules did not come by sitting in the office. It came by consulting with as many people as possible who will be affected by the regulations and by the declaration that I have made; and I know that DisCos will be affected in terms of potential revenue impact and I believe that this has been taken care of in the regulation.”

Earlier, Vice Chairman, NERC, Engr. Sanusi Garba said that after the declaration of the Eligible Customer policy in May and the modifications in October 2017, the Commission constituted a Committee which made consultations through the six geopolitical zones of the country adding that the Commission took as much of the recommendations possible to cover the larger interest of the people.

He said in arriving at its final position, the Commission benefitted from the technical advisory support from the USAID saying: “We needed to leverage on the experiences of other emerging economies in the area of Eligible Customers.

“In November 1, the Commission received the report from its Committee from which the Commission compiled the Regulations.”