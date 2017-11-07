Share this:

Just In: Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s 2018 Budget Presentation

Timothy Adegbola – LAGOS, Nigeria (GVE) – Journalists from some section of the media, mostly online and a few from print and electronic media have been barred from covering the 2018 budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Assembly.

The budget presentation commenced 2pm on Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 and some journalist were denied entry into the National Assembly premises.

Despite presentation of official and National Assembly identity cards to the security operative, the pressmen were told point-blank that a circular was earlier circulated in that regard.

It was discovered that names of some journalists from some media organisations were missing on “accreditation list” prepared by the Research and Information Directorate of the National Assembly.

Some of the journalists who were barred were Goodness Adaoyiche of Pulse.ng, PREMIUM TIMES correspondent among others.